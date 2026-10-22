AC Milan endured a night to forget in Bournemouth, in south London. De Winter's early mistakes handed the home side a penalty and put them on course. Rating: 5. Then Maignan hit Adams in a moment of madness, earning a sending-off and conceding a penalty. Rating: 4. AC Milan have now lost two of their three Europa League games, with the final 3-0 scoreline a heavy blow.
Bournemouth-Milan, CM player ratings: Maignan’s moment of madness earns him a 4. De Winter struggles, Loftus-Cheek is a ghost
Bornemouth player ratings
Di Gregorio 6: The driving rain is the only thing that gets his gloves dirty. Milan never have a shot on target.
Hill 7: A night for the 2002-born player to treasure. He is superb against Milan, delivering excellent crosses and shutting down Hutchinson.
Diakité 6.5: Sticks tight to Cisse and gives him nothing.
Silva 6.5: Commands the defence with authority and tactical awareness. Milan tracked him for a long time, and rightly so. The Portuguese player is a fine defender.
Truffert 7: An express train down the left flank. He forces Moreira onto the defensive and makes the difference for the Cherries.
Christie 7: Rules the midfield, linking play at a tremendous tempo. He brings intensity and character.
Adams 6.5: Shields the defence to excellent effect. He is at the centre of the controversial penalty incident following Maignan's wild reaction. (Cook on from the 62nd minute)
Tavernier 7: Bournemouth's driving force gives pace and substance to the Cherries' attacking surges. His constant movement troubles Milan's sleepy defence throughout. Ice-cool from the spot to make it 2-0. (Rayan on from the 62nd minute)
Kluivert 7: Expertly converts the penalty to put his side ahead. His runs behind his marker cut through Milan's defence. (Toth on from the 62nd minute, 6: a problem with a flexor muscle cuts his match short (Adli on from the 78th minute, 7: curls in a free-kick of rare beauty to make it 3-0)
Gannon-Doak 6: Shows promise a couple of times but has long quiet spells.
Evanilson 6.5: The Brazilian works hard for the team, holding the ball up and running into space. He leaves the pitch utterly exhausted (Alvaro on from the 65th minute, 6: moves across the entire attacking line)
Manager Rose 7: His players deliver a perfect performance and earn a historic, thoroughly deserved result.
AC Milan player ratings
Maignan 4: Furious with his team-mates for giving Bournemouth's attackers too much space, he takes out his frustration on Adams. He strikes him with his hand, concedes a penalty and earns himself a red card. Senseless from the AC Milan captain.
Tomori 5: Bournemouth's width gives him plenty of problems. He struggles to read the attackers' constant movement and picks up a yellow card stopping a dangerous break into open space. Overwhelmed. (from 67' Diawara)
De Winter 4.5: An early gift to Kluivert in the penalty area sets the tone. Three minutes later, in the 10th minute, he sticks his arm out too far and gives away a penalty. Under pressure
Pavlovic 5.5: Credit to him for battling until the end, though he has little success.
Estupinan 5: Not even the English weather can revive the former Brighton full-back. He offers little in defence or attack, and his yellow card convinces Amorim to leave him in the dressing room at half-time. (from 46' of the second half Bartesaghi 5.5: slightly better than his team-mate, but still far from convincing)
Musah 5: A sleepy first half-hour sees him repeatedly give the ball to the opposition. He improves in the second half, by which point the match has nothing left to offer Milan.
Jashari 5.5: He produces a few well-executed switches of play, but sets little tempo and offers no protection in front of the defence. Ardon struggles to show he deserves a starting place.
Hutchinson 5.5: Among the most active early on, he makes way for Torriani after Maignan's red card. (from 32' of the second half Torriani 5.5: he makes his Europa League debut and can do little about Adli's finish)
Loftus-Cheek 4.5: When the going gets tough, the Englishman goes missing. A few signs of something different against Salzburg give way to another of the disappearing acts that have become a sad constant of his time at Milan. (from 46' of the second half Rabiot 5.5: he holds his position better while trying to impart his mentality)
Moreira 5: Playing on the right tonight, he seems to lose his superpowers. He makes no impact going forward and focuses on holding his position, wary of an inspired Truffert. (from 75' Comotto not rated: he makes his Milan debut)
Cisse 5: Isolated in attack, he never gets a playable ball.
Manager Amorim 5: His unambitious starting XI fails to make an impact. A poor performance, a dreadful defeat and Maignan's sending-off follow.
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