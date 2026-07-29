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Bournemouth star Junior Kroupi ruled out for several months amid Premier League transfer battle
Injury blow for Cherries ace
According to The Independent, Kroupi has been ruled out for approximately three months after sustaining a foot injury during the club's pre-season preparations. The 20-year-old talent was a revelation for the south-coast side last term, but he now faces a race against time to return to full fitness. The injury occurred while the squad was away on their tour of Austria, and the player was immediately sent back to England for specialist assessment and treatment.
Following his return home, Kroupi underwent successful surgery on Wednesday to address the problem. Despite the positive outcome of the procedure, the medical staff expects a recovery period of three to four months. This timeline is a massive setback for the Cherries, as it ensures the forward will be unavailable for the start of the Premier League season and the early stages of the club’s historic first adventure in the Europa League.
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Transfer interest intensifies
The injury news comes at a time when Kroupi’s future is the subject of intense speculation across the Premier League. Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal are both understood to have placed the attacker high on their summer wish lists, with Spurs reportedly considering him a priority target. Valued at £80 million, the Frenchman became one of the most sought-after young players in Europe following a breakout season where his pace and clinical finishing caught the eye of the division's traditional big hitters.
Last season, Kroupi was instrumental in Bournemouth's climb up the table, netting 13 goals to help the club secure a sixth-place finish. This achievement was unprecedented for the Cherries, granting them a place in continental competition for the first time in their history.
Bournemouth stand firm
Despite the persistent rumors linking their star man with a move to north London, Bournemouth have maintained a very clear stance on his availability. The club’s hierarchy has consistently stated that Kroupi is not for sale during this transfer window. They view him as a fundamental part of the long-term project at the Vitality Stadium, alongside other key young assets like midfielder Alex Scott and Brazilian winger Rayan, who have also been the subject of top-flight interest.
Bournemouth secured Kroupi's signature from Lorient in February for a £10 million fee. However, the youngster remained with the French side for the remainder of the season before officially joining the Cherries in the summer of 2025.
- AFP
Support for Marco Rose
The club remains committed to supporting new manager Marco Rose in his maiden campaign in the dugout. Rose, who succeeded Andoni Iraola following his departure to manage Liverpool, took the reins during the summer and is eager to have his best players available as he implements his tactical philosophy. While losing Kroupi for the opening months is a frustration for the former RB Leipzig boss, the club intends to keep the squad together to ensure Rose has the necessary depth to compete on both domestic and European fronts, starting with their Premier League opener away to Manchester City on August 23.
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