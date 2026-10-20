Borussia Dortmund player ratings vs Sabah FK: Serhou Guirassy double secures crucial victory in Baku

Borussia Dortmund navigated a potentially tricky Champions League away day in Baku, securing a 2-1 victory over Sabah FK. The match began in ideal fashion for Niko Kovac’s men when Serhou Guirassy found the net in the 10th minute, expertly converting a chance created by Felix Nmecha. However, the hosts refused to crumble under the pressure of their illustrious opponents. Aden McCarthy capitalised on a delivery from Tymoteusz Puchacz in the 39th minute to restore parity, leaving the contest finely poised at the interval after a half where Dortmund enjoyed superior possession but lacked consistent ruthlessness.
The second half saw the German side re-establish their dominance, with Joey Veerman providing the creative spark for the decisive moment. In the 53rd minute, Veerman’s assist allowed Guirassy to double his tally and reclaim the lead for BVB. Dortmund’s tactical flexibility was on display as they managed 23 total shots and an impressive 3.06 Expected Goals (xG), stifling the Azerbaijani champions for much of the final period. While Sabah remained competitive and forced Gregor Kobel into three saves, Dortmund’s structural integrity and superior individual quality allowed them to see out the win and move to six points in the group stage.