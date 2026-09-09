Borussia Dortmund, how Konstantinos Karetsas is: reassuring answers from the tests, "just dehydration"

According to Bild , Karetas was carried off on a stretcher yesterday and later left the stadium in an ambulance with his mother.





Ole Book, the sporting director who followed the paramedics as they carried Karetsas into the tunnel, told Bild: "Karetsas was not able to speak at that moment". Borussia Dortmund later released a statement: "Karetsas had to leave the pitch due to circulatory problems. He is well, considering the circumstances. He was taken to hospital for further tests."