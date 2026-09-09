Relief after all that fear. Reassuring news has arrived on the health of Kos Karetsas, the 18-year-old Greek attacking midfielder who suddenly collapsed in the 23rd minute of the Champions League match between Borussia Dortmund and Villarreal, with no contact and no muscle injury. The tests he underwent, according to HLN.be, point to a "dehydration problem".
Translated by
Borussia Dortmund, how Konstantinos Karetsas is: reassuring answers from the tests, "just dehydration"
"He was not able to speak"
According to Bild , Karetas was carried off on a stretcher yesterday and later left the stadium in an ambulance with his mother.
Ole Book, the sporting director who followed the paramedics as they carried Karetsas into the tunnel, told Bild: "Karetsas was not able to speak at that moment". Borussia Dortmund later released a statement: "Karetsas had to leave the pitch due to circulatory problems. He is well, considering the circumstances. He was taken to hospital for further tests."
Kovac’s concern
Speaking after the match, manager Niko Kovac said the treatment Karetsas received on the pitch reminded him of a first-aid course he attended years ago. "There was a certain similarity. That's why I was a bit...", he said, taking a deep breath and stopping himself from finishing the sentence.
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