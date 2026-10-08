In a message on social media, Fabio Borini has announced his retirement from football: "It all started with a flight. When I was 16. A flight spent entirely with tears in my eyes as I began the journey of my career without a real destination beyond my dreams to fulfil.





From that day I started to build myself, not knowing what would become of that strong-minded child. I started to build my dreams in my head and ended up turning them into my reality.





That same reality which today will change forever. The reality that has shaped my past, present and future. Today, like that day sitting on the plane to London, I feel the same emotions for what will become of me.





Fear.

Happiness.

Courage.

Uncertainty.

Dreams.

Success.

Passion.

Sacrifices.





I feel I must thank that child who never stopped believing in it. That man who will now continue to believe in the next opportunity, without the ball at his feet, always.





THANK YOU. THANK YOU FOOTBALL".







