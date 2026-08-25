Zbigniew Boniek, the Pole born in 1956 who played for Juventus from 1982 to 1985, appeared on Tuttomercatoweb radio and spoke about his fellow countryman Kamil Grabara, the goalkeeper born in 1999 and Juventus' new signing: "Grabara is a very strong goalkeeper. He is agile and already has experience between Denmark and Germany. In my opinion he is stronger than Vicario, he is a real goalkeeper".
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Boniek: "Juventus, Grabara is better than Vicario, he is a real goalkeeper"
Boniek, who also played for Roma in Italy and is now UEFA vice-president, adds: "For Spalletti, having two high-level goalkeepers is certainly an added value". Grabara arrives from Wolfsburg and has also played for Liverpool, Aarhus, Huddersfield Town and Copenhagen. He has made six appearances for the Poland national team.
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