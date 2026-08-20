According to Corriere dello Sport, Bologna are also weighing up a move for Francesco Acerbi to strengthen their defence. The Italian centre-back is now a free agent after his spell with Inter ended and is one of the options Giovanni Sartori and Marco Di Vaio are considering.





At 38, Acerbi would bring a wealth of experience to Bologna from the highest levels of Italian and European football, along with technical quality and leadership that could prove valuable in the dressing room and on the pitch. At Casteldebole, however, they are taking a cautious approach. Before making their move, Bologna want to assess every aspect of the deal carefully, starting with the defender's age.