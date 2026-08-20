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Grafica Calciomercato Acerbi Inter disperato 2025 16.9Calciomercato/Getty Images
Gianluca Minchiotti

Translated by

Bologna, the Acerbi idea emerges, former Inter player

Bologna
Transfers
F. Acerbi

The 38-year-old centre-back is a transfer-market possibility for Bologna

According to Corriere dello Sport, Bologna are also weighing up a move for Francesco Acerbi to strengthen their defence. The Italian centre-back is now a free agent after his spell with Inter ended and is one of the options Giovanni Sartori and Marco Di Vaio are considering.


At 38, Acerbi would bring a wealth of experience to Bologna from the highest levels of Italian and European football, along with technical quality and leadership that could prove valuable in the dressing room and on the pitch. At Casteldebole, however, they are taking a cautious approach. Before making their move, Bologna want to assess every aspect of the deal carefully, starting with the defender's age.

  • Financially, the possible deal carries one particularly favourable detail. As a free agent, Acerbi could arrive on a free transfer, with no outlay for a transfer fee. That would leave wages as the main issue, along with the technical and physical assessments tied to the level of performance the player can still guarantee.


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