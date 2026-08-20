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Gianluca Minchiotti

Translated by

Bologna, Orsolini contract renewal until 2031 made official

Bologna
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R. Orsolini

The winger has been at Bologna since January 2018

As can be read on the Emilian club's official website, "Bologna FC 1909 announce that they have reached an agreement with forward Riccardo Orsolini over a contract extension until 30 June 2031".

  • Orsolini, born in 1997, has been at Bologna since January 2018 and has so far made 309 appearances and scored 87 goals in eight and a half seasons, winning the historic Coppa Italia in 2025. He joined in January 2018 on loan from Juventus before Bologna signed him permanently at the end of the 2018-19 season for €15 million.




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