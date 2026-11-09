Raffaele Palladino has revived Bologna, but injuries continue to hit the club, just as they did under Tedesco. Roberto Piccoli and Riccardo Orsolini had barely returned when another injury struck during the match against Parma: Spanish full-back Juan Miranda will be sidelined for three weeks through injury.
Bologna, Miranda has suffered an injury: when will he return and which matches will he miss?
THE STATEMENT
The wide player pulled up with a muscle injury in the first half against Parma, but his side went on to win 2-1. Tests today confirmed a tear: "Juan Miranda underwent scans that revealed a grade-one tear of the biceps femoris in his left thigh; recovery time is around 3 weeks".
When will he return and which matches will he miss?
With the international break approaching, Miranda's injury will have less of an impact. Under Palladino, he had become the team's leading assist provider, setting up six goals for his team-mates in 10 Serie A matches in 2026/2027.
Palladino will have to do without him for Bologna-Udinese on 22 November, when play resumes, with Miranda facing three weeks out. He could be fit for the following round's Friday trip to Venezia on 27 November, but Bologna's home match against Roma at the Dall'Ara on 4 December looks the more likely target.
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