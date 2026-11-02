"Hi Kimi," reads the message from Bologna, "congratulations on this incredible achievement. Becoming an F1 world champion is something extraordinary and magical. You have made the whole of Bologna and all of us Bologna supporters proud, as well as all Italians. I hope you keep going like this and reach more milestones and enjoy many more successes. Everyone at Bologna football club would love to give you a hug and congratulate you, because you have been truly one of a kind. We look forward to seeing you in Bologna to celebrate together. Come on, Kimi — a huge hug."

Bologna will contact the driver's entourage in the coming days to find out whether he would prefer to appear at the stadium or greet Bologna at Casteldebole in a more private setting, depending on his upcoming commitments. ANSA reports that a visit will probably come at the end of the Formula 1 season.