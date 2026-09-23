Bad news for Bologna, who will be without Jens Odgaard for the next month. The Danish forward, formerly of Pescara and Sassuolo, has been ruled out by a muscle problem picked up in Saturday's match against Bologna.
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Translated by
Bologna, injury for Jens Odgaard: muscle problem, out for four weeks
- Getty
The statement
"Following the problem he felt yesterday, Jens Odgaard underwent tests that revealed a lesion to the flexors in his right thigh, with a recovery time of four weeks." That means a month out for the Dane. He will try to return against Cagliari on 24 October or, if he is unable to make it, against AC Milan in the following match.
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