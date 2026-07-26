'He has a big heart' - Jack Grealish given hope of fresh Man City start as Enzo Maresca issues update on £100m man's future

Grealish struggled for minutes in the 2024-25 campaign prior to his loan move, featuring in just 20 Premier League matches for City, accumulating 715 minutes, scoring one goal and providing one assist. He joined Everton in August 2025, finding rhythm with two goals and six assists across 1,632 minutes before suffering a foot injury.

Maresca, taking over a squad that have missed out on the league title for two seasons, admitted coming up with an evaluation of Grealish's future is challenging as the playmaker continues his recovery. He stated: "When you don’t work day by day with the players, it’s difficult to judge. I don’t know what he has done. It’s complicated."