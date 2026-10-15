Tresoldi plays for Germany's Under-21s but has yet to choose between Italy and Germany at senior international level: "If he keeps going like this, he could solve the German national team’s problem up front. That is what I hope, of course, and why I believe no time should be wasted. But as far as I know, the German Football Association are already in contact with him. Naturally, I hope he chooses Germany, because we need every talented player we can get, especially in attack. I do think, though, that the decision should be made not only on sporting grounds, but with the heart too".





On the possibility of Tresoldi playing for AC Milan in the future: "AC Milan are not at the level they were when I had the privilege of playing for them, but he has the potential to play for such a big, internationally renowned club". Tresoldi has never hidden his affection for AC Milan.