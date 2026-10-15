Oliver Bierhoff, the former AC Milan and Germany striker, tells Martin Volkmar (a journalist at ProSieben) what he makes of Nicolò Tresoldi, the 22-year-old Italian-German striker: "His development can only be viewed positively. The fact that he has established himself abroad too is truly remarkable and, of course, it has helped him take a step forward. He has become physically stronger and gained more confidence in himself. The fact that he can score in the Champions League too is an important sign that shows he can compete at the highest international level, not just in the Belgian league," according to Sportmediaset's translation.
Bierhoff sparks concern: “Tresoldi could solve Germany’s striker problem, and the German Football Association is already in contact with him”
Tresoldi plays for Germany's Under-21s but has yet to choose between Italy and Germany at senior international level: "If he keeps going like this, he could solve the German national team’s problem up front. That is what I hope, of course, and why I believe no time should be wasted. But as far as I know, the German Football Association are already in contact with him. Naturally, I hope he chooses Germany, because we need every talented player we can get, especially in attack. I do think, though, that the decision should be made not only on sporting grounds, but with the heart too".
On the possibility of Tresoldi playing for AC Milan in the future: "AC Milan are not at the level they were when I had the privilege of playing for them, but he has the potential to play for such a big, internationally renowned club". Tresoldi has never hidden his affection for AC Milan.
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