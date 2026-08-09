Bianchedi head of delegation for Italy, the CONI: "Checks on incompatibility"

"There is no conflict of interest in the appointment of Diana Bianchedi, vice-president and member of the Coni Executive Board, as head of delegation of the Italy national football team," FIGC sources clarified the federation's position to Ansa after Coni's statement.





According to FIGC sources, as reported by Ansa: "There is neither a state rule nor a statutory rule that expressly provides for any incompatibility between the role of a member of the Coni Executive Board and a federation post; nor is it believed that the role could constitute the permanent conflict of interest referred to in Article 7 of the Coni statute. It is a purely representative role. Moreover, the role entrusted to Bianchedi is considered one of mere representation and institutional accompaniment of the national team and the FIGC."