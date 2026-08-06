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Cambiaso JuventusGetty
Gianluca Minchiotti

Translated by

Bia, Cambiaso's agent: "There is no reason for him to leave Juventus. On Inter..."

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A. Cambiaso

Juventus full-back’s agent speaks

Giovanni Bia, agent of Andrea Cambiaso, the Juventus and Italy full-back, told Sky Sport: "There is no reason for Andrea to leave Juventus, unless a hugely important offer arrives that satisfies him and Juventus".

  • Bia continued: "Andrea is absolutely delighted to play for Juventus. Every child dreams of playing for Juventus, Inter or AC Milan. In the past there was interest from Manchester City. Andrea would only consider leaving Juventus for a hugely important offer from a top club, not from a mid-level side, even in the Premier League."


    Has there ever been a call from Inter? "Honestly, I have never received any request at all. Sometimes people ask me whether it is true that there could be a swap deal with Frattesi. We have never spoken about a swap."



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