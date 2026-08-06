Bia continued: "Andrea is absolutely delighted to play for Juventus. Every child dreams of playing for Juventus, Inter or AC Milan. In the past there was interest from Manchester City. Andrea would only consider leaving Juventus for a hugely important offer from a top club, not from a mid-level side, even in the Premier League."





Has there ever been a call from Inter? "Honestly, I have never received any request at all. Sometimes people ask me whether it is true that there could be a swap deal with Frattesi. We have never spoken about a swap."







