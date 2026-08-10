Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

Goal.com
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
FRANCE-TECHNOLOGY-INDUSTRY-SCIENCE-FAIR-VIVATECHAFP
Gianluca Minchiotti

Translated by

Bezos buy a third of Liverpool

Liverpool

A consortium that includes the founder of Amazon ready to invest in the Reds

A consortium including Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is close to finalising a deal to buy around a third of the shares in Liverpool Football Club.



  • Sky News reported this. According to the British broadcaster, and as also reported by Ansa, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), the majority shareholder of the Anfield club since 2010, are said to be preparing to announce the transaction as early as this week.


    • Advertisement

    ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
Club Friendlies
Liverpool crest
Liverpool
LIV
Como crest
Como
COM