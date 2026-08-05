Between Spain, Saudi Arabia and Turkey: did Mohamed Salah make the right decision?

Mohamed Salah's future after leaving Liverpool became more than a race between clubs. It turned into one of the most gripping transfer sagas of recent days.

From Besiktas to the Saudi Federation, from Diriyah to Atletico Madrid and on to Trabzonspor, the Egypt captain's name bounced between competing projects, each with its own perks and pitfalls. Then Trabzonspor ended the chase today with an official announcement confirming his signing.

One question now demands an answer: Did Mohamed Salah pick the right club in Trabzonspor?