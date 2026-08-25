Between Mourinho's ugly win and Liverpool's stumble: an illogical European opening

The new European season of 2026-2027 got under way at the end of last week, football making up for summer's silence with a resounding clamour across every pitch.

This was no ordinary opening round. It was an early statement that upheaval will define the campaign: new managers on historic benches, giant names departing, fresh tactical ideas tested for the first time under the pressure of three points.

The new Liverpool looked fragile at the fortress of St James' Park. Jose Mourinho snatched an ugly win on his first return to the Bernabeu after 13 years away. Manchester City came back from the dead, and Michael Carrick suffered a disastrous start with Manchester United. Here is an in-depth read summarising what happened in England, Spain, Germany, Italy and France.

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