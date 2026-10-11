Two heavyweight nights in the space of a few hours. Cairo Stadium caught fire for the Al Ahly and Zamalek summit meeting, just 24 hours after Al Hilal and Al Ittihad had served up a breathtaking clasico at Kingdom Arena.

Egypt offers a historic clamour passed down through millions. Saudi Arabia offers an escalating struggle fuelled by investment and stars arriving from the biggest European leagues. Both scenes share one thing: these matches stretch far beyond three points to become a test of prestige, quality and ambition.

Different circumstances, then, but the comparison between the two summit meetings throws up four clear differences: the fans, the technical level, the volume of goals and the clubs' market value.

Al Ahly settled the Egyptian summit with two goals to nil. Al Hilal snatched the Riyadh clasico 3-2 in a match of five goals and swings that ran right to the final minutes.