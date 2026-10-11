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الهلال ضد الاتحاد والأهلي مع الزمالكai - Gemini
GOAL
Translated by

Between madness and luxury: four differences between the Al Ahly v Zamalek clash and the Al Hilal v Al Ittihad clasico

Originals
Zamalek SC vs Al Ahly SC
Zamalek SC
Al Ahly SC
Premier League
Al Hilal vs Al Ittihad
Al Hilal
Al Ittihad
Saudi Pro League
Egypt
Saudi Arabia

Wonderful footballing magic

Two heavyweight nights in the space of a few hours. Cairo Stadium caught fire for the Al Ahly and Zamalek summit meeting, just 24 hours after Al Hilal and Al Ittihad had served up a breathtaking clasico at Kingdom Arena.

Egypt offers a historic clamour passed down through millions. Saudi Arabia offers an escalating struggle fuelled by investment and stars arriving from the biggest European leagues. Both scenes share one thing: these matches stretch far beyond three points to become a test of prestige, quality and ambition.

Different circumstances, then, but the comparison between the two summit meetings throws up four clear differences: the fans, the technical level, the volume of goals and the clubs' market value.

Al Ahly settled the Egyptian summit with two goals to nil. Al Hilal snatched the Riyadh clasico 3-2 in a match of five goals and swings that ran right to the final minutes.

  • Al Hilal v Al Ittihad - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

    The magic of the fans: the madness of Cairo and the clamour of Riyadh

    Supporters remain the element most capable of giving top-of-the-table clashes an exceptional character, but every country has its own stamp. In Cairo, the Al Ahly v Zamalek encounter sold out, with 40,000 seats handed to fans, 20,000 for each club.

    Both sets of fans raised banners carrying historic and patriotic messages. Al Ahly supporters celebrated the "Club of the Century" title. Zamalek's invoked the heroes of the October War, proof that the rivalry between the two giants stretches well beyond the ninety minutes.

    In Riyadh, the Al Hilal v Al Ittihad clasico drew 22,808 spectators according to published reports, amid a raucous atmosphere and clear competition between the stands in chanting and support.

    Mohammed Al-Owais added an extra touch before kick-off, walking out carrying the Gulf Cup 27 trophy as the players of both teams formed a guard of honour to celebrate Saudi Arabia's crowning as champions.

    The figures hand Cairo the numerical advantage, but that takes nothing away from the atmosphere in Riyadh. Fans in both cities confirm that football is not merely a game, but part of the clubs' identity and history. Between the giant banners, the chants and the songs, the stands were an essential partner in creating the spectacle.

  • imago-sport-1076863237.jpgNurPhoto

    Technical quality: Premier League stars stamp their mark

    On the pitch, the clasico between Al Hilal and Al Ittihad had a clearly attacking character, thanks to the quality of the names in the forward lines and their ability to exploit space.

    The arrivals from the English Premier League made their mark immediately. Gabriel Martinelli, Ollie Watkins and Crysencio Summerville scored Al Hilal's three goals, confirming the rapid impact of the new signings and their ability to settle big encounters.

    Read also.. En-Nesyri in the dock: and the reason is Yassine Bounou!

    Egypt's summit took a different shape. Al Ahly managed the encounter and found Zamalek's goal at two important moments, Mohamed Hany opening the scoring in the 39th minute before Mounsef Bakrar added the second in the 80th with a superb strike from outside the penalty area.

    Goals were in short supply, but the decisive moments demanded concentration and ruthlessness, a trait no less important than individual skill.

    Neither summit held absolute technical quality over the other. The Riyadh clasico showed the value of stars capable of making the difference in open spaces, while Cairo revealed the importance of taking chances and showing pragmatism in a match charged with rivalry and pressure. In both cases, individual and collective details settled the result in favour of the more effective side.

  • 5 goals in Riyadh against two in Cairo

    Both games packed the stands, but the goals handed the Al Hilal versus Al Ittihad clasico the edge. Five of them, in the end. Martinelli opened the scoring for Al Hilal, Youssef En-Nesyri replied for Al Ittihad, Watkins restored the lead for the Leader, Summerville added a third, and Steven Bergwijn pulled one back from the penalty spot in the 89th minute.

    Cairo delivered a 2-0 win for Al Ahly. Mohamed Hany struck before the break and the hosts sealed it in the closing minutes.

    Five goals against two, then, and the Riyadh clasico takes the spoils. That gap says more about the nature of the two matches than any absolute technical superiority. Tempo, mistakes, the chances on offer and how far each side commits bodies forward in search of a way back all shape how many goals a game produces.

    Still, the Saudi game served up the richer attacking fare, a comeback live right until the final moments. Al Ahly's night ran differently. They kept a clean sheet and widened the gap late, and the contest never really opened up.

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  • Huge financial gaps: Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad on top

    The gulf widens dramatically when it comes to squad market values, based on Transfermarkt estimates for the 2026-2027 season. Al Hilal's squad is worth around 193.3 million euros and Al Ittihad's 142.55 million euros, taking the combined figure for the two Saudi clubs to roughly 335.85 million euros.

    Egypt's giants sit nowhere near that. Al Ahly's squad is valued at around 36.2 million euros, Zamalek's at around 16.93 million euros, a combined 53.13 million euros.

    That leaves Al Hilal and Al Ittihad ahead of the Cairo pair by some 282.72 million euros, almost 6.3 times the total market value of the Egyptian duo.

    Such numbers hand the Saudi sides a clear financial edge on paper, and the squad lists explain why. Martinelli, Watkins and Summerville have all arrived at Al Hilal from Europe's major leagues, while Al Ittihad boast a cluster of high-value professionals of their own.

    Market value, though, is only an estimate of what players are worth in the transfer market. It measures neither performance in a single match nor the likelihood of lifting trophies.

    Both showpiece fixtures, in the end, pitted two very different kinds of football magic against each other: enormous historical and popular depth in Cairo, huge investment and star names with hefty price tags in Riyadh.

    Al Hilal and Al Ittihad won the financial argument comfortably. The supporters and the effectiveness on the pitch still shaped how each encounter unfolded, and the two matches confirmed that football cannot be reduced to money or names alone. What counts is a team's ability to turn its potential into performance and results.

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