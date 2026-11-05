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رونالدو وميسيai - Gemini
GOAL
Translated by

Between gold and shock: Ronaldo and Messi, an epic beginning and an exceptional ending!

Originals
C. Ronaldo
L. Messi
Portugal
Argentina
Saudi Pro League
Portugal
Argentina
Saudi Arabia

The golden duo leave the international stage

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Friendlies

13 Nov 2026

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UEFA Nations League A

14 Nov 2026

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Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi didn't just enjoy ordinary international careers with Portugal and Argentina. Theirs were stories stretched across years, packed with joy, heartbreak and historic moments.

The irony? Two stars who shared the throne of world football for years chose completely different paths when the moment of their international farewell arrived.

Ronaldo announced his decision to end his international career on 5 November, posting a video clip to his official accounts. The move stunned Portugal's supporters and the veteran's fans. He had chosen to bring his journey with his country to a close away from the pitch and the public celebrations.

Messi's farewell told a different story. On 6 October, surrounded by his family and Argentina's supporters, he said goodbye before thousands who gathered to salute him. The scene brimmed with emotion and gratitude for the man who restored his country to the summit of world football. Barely a month separated the two dates, yet the manner of each farewell could hardly have been further apart.

  • TOPSHOT-FBL-EUR2004-POR-NEDAFP

    A heroic start: Ronaldo puts Portugal on the map of the giants

    Ronaldo set out on his international journey with big ambitions, yet he never dreamed he would become one of the greatest icons in the history of Portuguese football.

    Years of near-misses and setbacks eventually gave way to glory. He led his country to the Euro 2016 title, a historic triumph that delivered Portugal's first major trophy, before adding the UEFA Nations League crown in 2019 and 2025.

    His impact ran far beyond silverware. Ronaldo became the all-time top scorer for Portugal and for international football as a whole with 146 goals, putting his name at the summit of the list and leaving a legacy few could ever hope to match.

    One final personal challenge remains, even after his decision to end his international career. He sits just 15 goals away from his 1,000th goal as a professional, a milestone he wants to reach before hanging up his boots for good.

  • Argentina v France: Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022Getty Images Sport

    Messi: from years of suffering to global glory

    Messi's road with Argentina proved far rockier. He drew fierce criticism for failing to deliver silverware despite reaching the biggest finals, losing the 2014 World Cup final and back-to-back Copa America finals in 2015 and 2016.

    The Argentine refused to let those defeats write his ending. He went on to lead his country to two Copa America triumphs and the 2022 World Cup, plus the Finalissima, flipping the criticism into praise. One of football's most thrilling stories reached its close, and Argentina's fans finally got the dream they had waited so long for.

    His numbers in the Argentina shirt are staggering. Across 208 appearances, Lionel Messi became the most-capped player in Albiceleste history, and he sits top of the all-time scoring charts with 126 goals, miles clear of his nearest challenger Gabriel Batistuta on 54.

    Finding the net was only half of it. Messi also teed up 66 goals for his team-mates, taking his tally to 192 goal contributions for his country, figures that lay bare the scale of his mark on the national team.

  • FBL-ESP-LIGA-FC BARCELONA-REAL MADRID-CLASICOAFP

    A different ending: Ronaldo's video and Messi's celebration

    For all the similarities, the final scene played out very differently for the two legends. Messi got an emotional send-off surrounded by his family and his country's fans, a celebration that captured the scale of gratitude for everything he gave in the Argentina shirt. Ronaldo chose to announce his decision through a video on his official accounts, a quieter and altogether more surprising moment.

    The difference ran deeper than the manner of the goodbye. It reached the very circumstances that shaped each ending. Ronaldo reached his decision amid disputes and tensions with coach Jorge Jesus, which cast a shadow over his relationship with the national team and became one of the most prominent factors behind the announcement of his international retirement.

    Messi's moment arrived differently. Appreciation and celebration filled the air, and having fulfilled most of his dreams in the Argentina shirt, he found his country's fans celebrating what he gave rather than tying his exit to a crisis or a row.

    One ending carried shock and conflict. The other brought celebration and gratitude. Between them lies a final paradox woven through two exceptional careers. Both began in epic fashion, yet the road to the end was not the same, even if football handed them an era that will not easily be repeated.

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Next matches
ARG

ARG

Friendlies

13 Nov 2026

URU

URU

POR

POR

UEFA Nations League A

14 Nov 2026

DEN

DEN