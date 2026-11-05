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Between gold and shock: Ronaldo and Messi, an epic beginning and an exceptional end!

Originals
C. Ronaldo
L. Messi
Portugal
Argentina
Saudi Pro League
Portugal
Argentina
Saudi Arabia

The golden duo leaves the international stage

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13 Nov 2026

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The journeys of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi with Portugal and Argentina were never ordinary footballing careers. They were stories stretching across many years, packed with joy, heartbreak and historic moments.

Here lies the irony. Two stars who shared the throne of world football for years chose entirely different paths when the moment of international farewell arrived.

Ronaldo announced the end of his international career on the fifth of November through a video clip posted on his official accounts. The move stunned Portugal's fans and admirers of the veteran star, who chose to close the book on his national team away from the stadiums and the public celebrations.

Messi did it differently. His farewell came on the sixth of October, surrounded by his family and Argentina's supporters, in front of thousands who gathered to salute him. It was an emotional scene, full of gratitude for the player who restored his country to the summit of world football. Roughly a month separates the two dates, yet the gulf in how they said goodbye was vast.

  • TOPSHOT-FBL-EUR2004-POR-NEDAFP

    A heroic start: Ronaldo puts Portugal on the map of the giants

    Ronaldo began his international journey with great ambitions. Never, though, did he imagine he would become one of the greatest icons in the history of Portuguese football.

    Years of attempts and failures finally gave way to glory when he led his country to the Euro 2016 title. That historic triumph delivered Portugal their first major trophy, and he added the UEFA Nations League crown in 2019 and 2025.

    Titles tell only part of the story. Ronaldo became the all-time top scorer for the Portugal national team and for international football as a whole, his tally of 146 goals placing him at the summit of the list for good. It's a legacy that will be difficult to replicate.

    One final personal challenge remains despite his decision to end his international career. He sits just 15 goals short of the 1,000th goal of his career, a milestone he wants to reach before he finally hangs up his boots.

  • Argentina v France: Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022Getty Images Sport

    Messi: from years of suffering to global glory

    Messi's journey with Argentina proved far more complicated. He faced harsh criticism for his failure to win titles despite reaching major finals, losing the 2014 World Cup final and two consecutive Copa America finals in 2015 and 2016.

    The Argentine star refused to let those disappointments define him. He went on to lead his country to two Copa America crowns, the 2022 World Cup and the Finalissima, turning criticism into praise and closing one of the most thrilling stories in football history. The dream the Argentine fans had waited so long for was finally real.

    His international numbers tell their own story. Messi has played 208 matches, more than anyone in the history of "the Tango", and he tops the all-time scorers with 126 goals. That leaves his closest pursuer, Gabriel Batistuta, trailing a long way back on 54.

    Goals were only part of it. Messi also laid on 66 for his teammates, taking his tally to 192 goal contributions across his international career. The figures capture the sheer scale of his mark with the national team.

  • FBL-ESP-LIGA-FC BARCELONA-REAL MADRID-CLASICOAFP

    A different ending: Ronaldo's video and Messi's celebration

    For all the similarities, the final act played out very differently for the two legends. Messi got an emotional send-off surrounded by his family and his country's fans, the celebratory mood a measure of everything he gave in an Argentina shirt. Ronaldo chose to announce his decision through a video on his official accounts, a quieter and altogether more surprising moment.

    The contrast ran deeper than the farewell itself. It reached into the circumstances that brought each journey to a close. Ronaldo made his call amid disputes and tensions with coach Jorge Jesus, a rift that shadowed his relationship with the national team and became one of the key factors behind the announcement that ended his international career.

    Messi's moment arrived to a swell of appreciation and celebration. He had fulfilled most of his dreams in the Argentina shirt, and his country's fans turned out to toast what he had given rather than mourn an ending tied to any crisis or quarrel.

    One ending carried shock and conflict. The other brought celebration and gratitude. Therein lies the final paradox of two exceptional careers. Both began in epic fashion, yet the road to the end could not have been more different, even if football handed them an era that will not easily come again.

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Next matches
ARG

ARG

Friendlies

13 Nov 2026

URU

URU

POR

POR

UEFA Nations League A

14 Nov 2026

DEN

DEN