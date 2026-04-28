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Better than Kylian Mbappe? Why Harry Kane has become the world’s best No.9 & how the Bayern Munich striker could finish his career in a different position
Record-breaking Kane starring for club and country
Cristiano Ronaldo would top any chart regarding the most prolific goalscorers in the 21st century, but the Portuguese GOAT has not always been a frontman - having started out as a tricky winger - and often operates in a talent bracket all of his own.
When it comes to out-and-out forwards, there are not many that can claim to rival Kane’s output and what he offers to any given cause. That point is highlighted by his standing as the all-time leading marksman for Spurs and the Three Lions.
Remarkable individual standards have been maintained with club and country, allowing his trophy duck to be broken in Germany as a two-time Bundesliga title winner with Bayern. He has found the target on 138 occasions for them through 141 appearances - rewriting the history books in the process.
Kane will be a talismanic presence for England at the 2026 World Cup finals, as he fills the skipper’s armband there, and remains a serious contender for the prestigious Ballon d’Or prize that recognises the efforts of the best player on the planet.
- Getty/GOAL
Is Bayern striker Kane the best No.9 in world football?
Quizzed on whether the evergreen 32-year-old is the finest exponent of his chosen profession in the global game, M’Poku - who worked alongside Kane at Tottenham and Leyton Orient - told GOAL: “I always have this debate with some of my friends because they love Kylian Mbappe. Yeah, he's probably the best. He is. I would say, yeah.”
Pressed further on whether Kane sits above the likes of Karim Benzema, Luis Suarez and Robert Lewandowski when it comes to his striking generational class, M’Poku - who is now gracing Baller League UK as part of Angry Ginge’s Yanited squad - added: “I think all of them have their own things, but not all of them can do what Harry Kane does.
“I would put Harry Kane similar a little bit to Benzema in terms of how he plays for the team and how he helps his team-mates, not only by scoring but by making assists or making the pre-assists. So yeah, all of them have credit because all of them are unbelievable, but not all of them can do what Harry Kane does. Maybe Benzema.”
Could Kane drop back into a deeper playmaking role?
The odd question has been asked of where Kane will be playing his club football next season, as an extension to a contract at the Allianz Arena that is due to expire in 2027 is yet to be signed.
M’Poku claims there is “no chance” of an emotional return to north London being taken in, but said when asked if he would like to see Kane represent the likes of Barcelona or Real Madrid as he follows in the iconic footsteps of Ronaldo by playing into and beyond his late 30s - potentially taking in a change of role along the way: “I want him to continue to play at the highest level as much as he can.
“Like Lewandowski is playing at the highest level. Ronaldo is playing at the highest level until now. Luka Modric. So this is what we want to see.
“And Harry Kane, he's a player, I think he will continue to play at the highest level and maybe if he cannot play number 9, he can play number 10, number 8. He won't have a problem playing in those positions.”
- Baller League UK
Kane hoping to help Bayern to Champions League glory
Kane will be back in the trophy hunt on Tuesday when lining up for Bayern in the first leg of their eagerly-anticipated Champions League semi-final date with European title holders Paris Saint-Germain.
M’Poku will be among those tuning in to witness that epic encounter, having helped Yanited to a 2-2 draw with Gold Devils FC in their latest fixture. He will be hoping for more thrilling action at Parc des Princes.
Baller League airs live every Monday night from 5pm on www.youtube.com/@BallerLeagueUK.