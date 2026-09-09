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Ahmad Salah

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Betis mocks Mbappé and his brother

Real Madrid vs Inter
Real Madrid
Inter
Champions League
Lille vs Real Betis
Lille
Real Betis
E. Mbappe
K. Mbappe
Spain
Italy
France

Family horror

Real Betis beat France's Lille, then seized on a moment in the match to aim a mocking message at Kylian Mbappe, after his younger brother Ethan was sent off in the Champions League clash.

The Spanish side edged Lille 3-2 on Tuesday in the opening round of the Champions League league phase. Ethan Mbappe, 19, saw red in the second half.

  • The Spanish club's official account on the X platform posted a sarcastic message that read: "Every time a member of the Mbappé family hears the word Real Betis", attaching to the tweet a famous sarcastic image of the actor Willem Dafoe from the film "At Eternity's Gate".

    Ethan Mbappé saw red in the 56th minute, a brutal end to his first European appearance. Just 44 minutes earlier he had teed up Lille's opener. Now he had left his side a man down with the game there to be won.



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  • A missed penalty and a sending-off

    Betis's mockery harked back to their recent meeting with Kylian Mbappé, when the Andalusian side beat Real Madrid 1-0 in the fourth round of the Spanish league and the Real Madrid star missed a late penalty.

    Goals flowed at the meeting between Betis and Lille. Ojeda opened the scoring for the French side before Marc Bartra levelled, then Alex Sandro put Betis ahead in the first half. Bartra struck again after the break, and Troy Parrott sealed a 3-2 win for the Spanish side.

    Next up for the Andalusians is Porto in the second round of the UEFA Champions League on 14 October at the Benito Villamarín Stadium in Seville.

    Read also: Video: the contrast between Mbappé and his brother on a night of champions, from the height of brilliance to collapse


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