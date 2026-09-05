'The Betis players are cleverer' - Jose Mourinho fumes as 'naive' Real Madrid suffer a shock defeat

Mourinho did not hold back in his assessment of Madrid’s temperament following their first major setback of the La Liga season. Despite dominating much of the proceedings, Los Blancos left Seville empty-handed, leaving their manager to reflect on the psychological differences between the two sets of players. Mourinho was particularly vocal about the perceived lack of gamesmanship from his squad, describing them as "pure" and "naive" in the face of a more experienced Betis side that knew exactly how to manage the clock and the referee's emotions throughout the ninety minutes.

He elaborated on the contrast in styles, stating, "The Betis players are cleverer than Real Madrid's in that sense," the coach said. "Madrid's are naive ... Betis players tried to impact the referee, but Madrid's players, when something deserves a yellow card, they get straight back up ... When you play teams with this mentality, it's an important factor."