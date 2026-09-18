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Besiktas JK v Olympique de Marseille - UEFA Europa League 2026/27 League Phase MD1Getty Images Sport
Gianluca Minchiotti
Translated by

Besiktas, Italiano a fans’ idol: even a Toto Cutugno song for him

Besiktas
V. Italiano

The former Fiorentina and Bologna manager has made an excellent start to his adventure in Turkey

He only arrived at Beşiktaş a few months ago, but Vincenzo Italiano has already won over the fans and stamped a clear identity on his side. Last night, Beşiktaş Park rang out in tribute to the Italian coach after the emphatic 4-1 win over Marseille in the Europa League.

  • The stadium speakers saved the most curious tribute for the final whistle, blasting out the song "L'Italiano" by Toto Cutugno. Fans joined in, belting out the chorus and dedicating it to the manager, who smiled back, clearly amused. It made for an all-Italian celebration in Istanbul, with Italiano taking centre stage in the Beşiktaş dugout more than ever.






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