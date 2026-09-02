Middle East Images
'Stronger team with Vlahovic!' – How Besiktas fired six past Corumspor ahead of derby
Black Eagles storm to victory
Besiktas earned a well-deserved 6-2 victory over Corumspor following an explosive attacking performance at home. The Black Eagles piled on early pressure, taking the lead after nine minutes through Vaclav Cerny's close-range header.
Dusan Vlahovic opened his account with a 43rd-minute penalty kick to double the advantage before half-time. Although Corumspor pulled one back through Muhamed Diomande early in the second half, Vlahovic responded with two quick goals to complete his debut hat-trick within ten minutes.
Further strikes from Ilhan Fakili and Michael Murillo put the match completely out of reach. Ermin Mahmic added a late second for the visitors in the 77th minute, but it did little to alter the outcome.
- Anadolu Agency
Manager praises ruthless finishing
The match turned on Vlahovic's rapid second-half double, which took his tally to three on his debut and extended Besiktas' lead to 4-1. His clinical display inside the box provided the ideal foundation for the home side to pull away.
Speaking after the final whistle, the Beşiktas manager expressed his satisfaction with the team's sharp conversion rate and overall display.
"Tonight, we wanted to show everyone what we are really capable of, and I am glad my players didn't disappoint me," the manager stated. "We did a great job, especially in terms of finishing. We are only in the third week of the league and are working very hard; we will continue to improve."
Impact of marquee signing
Vlahovic's immediate adaptation has added a new dimension to the Black Eagles' front line. The manager highlighted how the striker's presence elevates the entire group as they build momentum early in the domestic campaign.
"We have become a stronger team with the arrival of Dusan Vlahovic," the manager added. "He will continue to stage great performances and score beautiful goals, just as he did tonight."
With six goals scored in a single league fixture, Besiktas demonstrated the offensive depth required to mount a serious title challenge.
- Getty Images Sport
Derby focus ahead
With three weeks of the season completed, Besiktas will look to refine their tactical execution as the schedule intensifies. The squad's high-scoring display provides ideal momentum ahead of their next major test.
Attention now shifts directly to an essential away clash against fierce rivals Fenerbahce.
"The derby against Fenerbahce is a crucial match for everyone," the manager concluded. "We aim to take points from that game as well, and we will do our very best."
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting