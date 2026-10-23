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cm grafica bergomi italia 2026 16 9Getty Images
Gianluca Minchiotti
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Bergomi: “Juventus, constantly changing formations doesn’t help”

Juventus
Serie A

The former defender discusses Juventus’ crisis

Beppe Bergomi, the former Inter and Italy defender now working as a pundit, assessed Juventus' struggles after their 2-2 draw with Rennes in the third round of the Europa League league phase. He told Sky: "They did not play well. They struggled in the first half and broke the deadlock early, but after that I think that constantly changing systems of play does not help them find time," reports TuttiJuve.con. "Today it was a 3-5-2, with McKennie in a somewhat unusual position, swapping positions, but essentially a 3-5-2."

  • Bergomi continues: "In this team, if you choose to play 3-5-2, you have no alternative to the two strikers: Nico Gonzalez can do it to an extent, but you have to do without the six wide players. So I think it was a solution for today, to get back into the game and play a different second half. After the penalty, Juventus found a bit of enthusiasm, the crowd lifted the team and we saw something different, but I still saw them struggling in the first half".

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LEC

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25 Oct 2026

JUV

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