Bergomi continues: "In this team, if you choose to play 3-5-2, you have no alternative to the two strikers: Nico Gonzalez can do it to an extent, but you have to do without the six wide players. So I think it was a solution for today, to get back into the game and play a different second half. After the penalty, Juventus found a bit of enthusiasm, the crowd lifted the team and we saw something different, but I still saw them struggling in the first half".