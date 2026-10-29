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Gianluca Minchiotti
Translated by

Bergomi: “Can Juventus do something different, or will they remain this confused?”

Juventus
Serie A

Former Italy defender discusses Juventus’ crisis

Juventus' 2-0 defeat away to Genoa was crushing. The match was over after half an hour as Luciano Spalletti's side surrendered unconditionally. In the Sky Sport studio, Beppe Bergomi said: "Because, since we're saying that absences make the difference for Napoli, we have to ask ourselves when Yildiz, Locatelli and Thuram will return for Juve, as they seem to me to be the three best players they are missing."

  • "Can this team do something different, or do they retain this confusion, this lack of identity?" asks the former Inter and Italy defender.


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01 Nov 2026

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