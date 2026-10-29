Juventus' 2-0 defeat away to Genoa was crushing. The match was over after half an hour as Luciano Spalletti's side surrendered unconditionally. In the Sky Sport studio, Beppe Bergomi said: "Because, since we're saying that absences make the difference for Napoli, we have to ask ourselves when Yildiz, Locatelli and Thuram will return for Juve, as they seem to me to be the three best players they are missing."
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Translated by
Bergomi: “Can Juventus do something different, or will they remain this confused?”
"Can this team do something different, or do they retain this confusion, this lack of identity?" asks the former Inter and Italy defender.
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