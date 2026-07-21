Sports media figure Mohammed Al-Bukairy confirmed that the Jeddah club's company is moving to renew Fabinho's contract for a year, taking it through to the end of June 2027.

Al-Ittihad's management, though, put an offer to the player worth less in annual salary and benefits than he had earned over the past three seasons. That prompted Fabinho and his agent to express their displeasure, according to Al-Bukairy.

The Al-Ittihad media figure insisted talks are still ongoing, with both sides chasing a figure that suits everyone and lands close to his previous wage of 25 million euros a year.

Several Brazilian newspapers report that Cruzeiro and Palmeiras are keen on the 32-year-old this summer. Fabinho, for his part, is giving priority to European and Saudi clubs.











