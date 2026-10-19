Beniamino Vignola, a Juventus midfielder in the mid-1980s, gave his verdict on the club's current crisis in an interview with TuttoJuve.com: "Juventus are a mediocre team who struggle against anyone. Even in our last match in Europe, yes, we came from behind to win, but the difficulties were already obvious. For me, Spalletti’s management of the match is too confused. Towards the end, he overhauls the team and changes formation by bringing on a load of forwards. It had worked out well recently, but that is not a sign of order."
Getty Images
Translated by
Beniamino Vignola: “Juventus are a mediocre team. Bremer-Spalletti, a breakdown in communication”
Bremer-Spalletti short circuit
On Spalletti and Bremer's comments after Juventus-Lazio: "By starting not to make certain statements after matches. For me, Spalletti and Bremer should not have said what they did. Before saying such things, you need to be clear in the dressing room. If I had spoken like that when I was a Juventus player, I would have had a very hard time when I got back to the dressing room. It was a short circuit, a case of shifting responsibility onto new and very young players. There is a difficult situation, that is quite clear, and it affects those who are not ready for that kind of pressure."
Follow GOAL on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting