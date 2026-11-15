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SOCCER NATIONS LEAGUE BELGIUM VS ITALYAFP
Simone Gervasio
Translated by

Belgium v Italy, CM player ratings: Bastoni a disaster, Moreira unstoppable. Van Bommel teaches Mancini a lesson

Belgium vs Italy
Belgium
Italy
UEFA Nations League A

Ratings from the clash between van Bommel’s Red Devils and Mancini’s Azzurri-

Belgium-Italy

BELGIUM

Lammens 7: Two early saves keep Italy out before Pio Esposito beats him with an unstoppable finish. He has little else to do until the stoppage-time penalty, when he gets the better of the Inter striker from the spot. A good rating, like all his team-mates.

Castagne 7: After Calafiori loses track of him, Castagne pulls the ball back into the middle for the equaliser. He keeps pushing forward, just as he did under Gasperini.

Ngoy 6: He wastes a chance in Italy's penalty area straight from kick-off, then leaves Pio Esposito completely unmarked for 0-1. Minutes later, the ball comes to him and he turns it past Donnarumma to put Belgium ahead (88' Theate not rated).

Machele 6.5: Quieter than his defensive partner, but he makes fewer mistakes and shows more leadership.

De Cuyper 6.5: Another attacker disguised as a full-back, he pushes forward all game. Fortune helps him score the goal for 1-1, but his performance confirms he has blossomed into the top player AC Milan pursued across several transfer windows. He now dominates at Brighton, to Milan's regret.

De Bruyne 7.5: Is this really the same player seen at Napoli? With Belgium, he runs, creates and pulls off spectacular moves as he did 10 years ago. Donnarumma denies him at least a couple of goals he deserves. He starts and finishes the move for the fourth goal, long after the contest has got away from Italy (88' Lukebakio not rated).

Lavia 6.5: Winning his physical duel with Barella hands down, he covers the ground of two players and sets a tempo Italy's midfielders struggle to match throughout (76' Raskin not rated).

Tielemans 6: The Red Devils' balancing presence clears danger in his own penalty area and even attempts an overhead kick to beat Donnarumma. A valuable playmaker.

Moreira 7.5: Forward he flies, finding another gear in the second half when others begin to tire. Opponents cannot stop the AC Milan player when he runs at them or races down the flank. He comes close to scoring more than once before De Bruyne hands him a late chance he only has to put away (88' Trossard not rated).

De Ketelaere 7: Increasingly at ease as a target man, he plays a role that suits his attributes. The attacking playmaker is always available to lay the ball off and precise with his touch. He still falls a little short in front of goal, but looks to have found the position in which he can truly make his mark.

Doku 7.5: Italy's defenders have no answer. He runs at every one of them and beats every one of them, as he does in the move for 3-1. Whenever he turns on the pace, he leaves them behind. On nights like this, he is a genuine top player (90' Godts not rated).

Head coach van Bommel 8: At home, he dominates Italy just as he did in Rome. His side play splendid football, run and make sacrifices far more than arrogant France showed. With the latest young, hungry additions, the Red Devils' Golden Generation still have a chance in the coming years under the Dutchman's guidance.

  • Italy

    Donnarumma 7: Makes outstanding early saves from De Ketelaere and in a goalmouth scramble, then spares Bastoni by tipping De Bruyne's shot onto the post. In the second half, he again denies the Napoli midfielder. At least three outstanding saves prevent an even heavier defeat for the Azzurri. He is the only player to emerge with credit, though he shows his frustration late on.

    Kayode 4.5: His crucial cross sets up Esposito's goal, but Doku makes his life a misery afterwards. Kayode tries everything to stop him and nothing works. He has plenty to improve defensively.

    Scalvini 4.5: Alongside Bastoni, he must take the blame for Doku's goal. He cannot get near him for much of the match and struggles badly when attacked head-on. So outmatched that he comes off. (from 62' Palestra 5: Makes a few runs after coming on, but generally hides rather than making himself available)

    Bastoni 4: Doku beats him disastrously for the goal that makes it 2-1, with fellow centre-back Scalvini also at fault. A dreadful error then leads to De Bruyne hitting the post. Bastoni also pulls De Cuyper, who lets him off by staying on his feet. After shining against France, he fails miserably in his test as a marker. When the standard rises, he seems to struggle against top players. Constantly under pressure, he has a terrible time in a back four. He is a problem for Italy.

    Calafiori 5: As Mechele heads the ball for De Cuyper's equaliser, Calafiori falls to the ground. He looks incredibly awkward throughout, offers nothing going forward and defends poorly.

    Barella 5: The home side's midfield gives him a torrid time. He never has time to think and struggles to find a useful option when he gets the ball. Against De Bruyne, it is no contest.

    Tonali 5: Nervous and, notably for him, short of his usual physical level of late. (from 62' Cisse 6: His shot leads to Raskin's handball and the resulting penalty, which Esposito misses)

    Fagioli 5: Given a big chance by Mancini, he squanders it. Slow, awkward and out of sync, he cannot make a single move work and comes off at half-time. (from 46' Doumbia 5: Comes on with plenty of determination, but needs to improve his quality)

    Pisilli 5: A header that goes just wide late in the first half is his only notable moment. Otherwise, he wanders around the pitch without finding a position. He looks too raw for this level. (from 46' Dimarco 5

    Pio Esposito 6: Scores like a true centre-forward, in the style of Bobo Vieri, to take his tally to three goals in two games. He barely features afterwards, though, and misses a late penalty, repeating brother Salvatore's miss against France.

    Koleosho 5: Plenty of energy, little else. He stays on the pitch too long for what he produces. As with Pisilli, perhaps he is not yet ready for matches like these. (from 77' Vergara not rated)

    Manager Mancini 4.5: A total flop, perhaps a predictable one. Victory over France gave the fans, the players and Mancini false hope. One swallow does not make a summer, and this Italy side have shown for years that their mental balance is fragile and they are prone to spectacular lapses. Too many jokes, laughs and experiments in a match that was nevertheless decisive. As he says, the lesson will be useful. For him too, especially for him.

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