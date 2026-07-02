'A serious mistake' - Belgium coach explains how they pounced on Senegal's big weakness as Romelu Lukaku & Co pull off late World Cup comeback win

Speaking to RTBF after the match, Garcia explained why he believed Belgium were able to recover from 2-0 down. His comments centred on Senegal's tactical approach once they had established their lead, although one particular phrase later came under scrutiny.

"We know these teams; they lose their tactical control towards the end of the match," Garcia said. "At 2-0, we knew they would do everything to protect their goal, which in my opinion is a serious mistake. Remind me, when we're 2-0 up, not to do that! Because when you concede a goal like they did at 2-1, the game changed completely, and we were able to equalize."

Asked about those remarks during his post-match press conference, Garcia initially denied using the wording before offering further clarification.

"No, no, I didn't say that. You're misinterpreting my words. Senegal deserved to go through as much as we did," he explained, as quoted by Maxifoot. "I said that when you're ahead, and that's the case for all teams in the world, you tend to drop back and try to protect your goal. We pushed forward, and they dropped back. And I think if we hadn't scored the second goal, we would never have come back."