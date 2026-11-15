Belgium-Italy

BELGIUM

Lammens 7: Makes two saves early on before Pio Esposito beats him with an unstoppable goal. After that, he could have bought a ticket and watched the others play until the stoppage-time penalty. He gets the better of the Inter striker from the spot and earns a good rating, like all his team-mates.

Castagne 7: Plays a decisive part in the equaliser. He escapes Calafiori, who loses track of him, and puts the ball back into the middle for the 1-1. He stays on the front foot throughout, as he did under Gasperini.

Ngoy 6: Squanders an early chance in Italy's penalty area, then fails to mark Pio Esposito, leaving him all alone for the 0-1. He makes amends a few minutes later when the ball comes to him and he only has to put it past Donnarumma to give his side the lead (88' Theate not rated).

Machele 6.5: Less conspicuous than his fellow defender, but makes fewer mistakes and shows more leadership.

De Cuyper 6.5: Another forward disguised as a full-back. He pushes forward throughout and gets lucky with the 1-1, but shows why AC Milan pursued him over several transfer windows. He has blossomed into a star at Brighton and remains a major regret for Milan.

De Bruyne 7.5: It's hard to believe the player starring for Belgium is the same one we see at Napoli. He runs, creates and pulls off brilliant moves as he did when he was 10 years younger. Donnarumma denies him at least a couple of goals he would have deserved. He starts and finishes the move for the fourth goal, long after the horse has bolted (88' Lukebakio not rated).

Lavia 6.5: Wins the physical battle with Barella emphatically, does the running of two players and sets a tempo Italy's midfielders struggle with throughout (76' Raskin not rated).

Tielemans 6: Gives the Red Devils balance. One moment he's clearing danger in his own area, the next he's attempting an overhead kick to beat Donnarumma. A valuable playmaker.

Moreira 7.5: Flies down the pitch and finds another gear in the second half when the others seem tired. The AC Milan player is impossible to stop when he runs at defenders or races down the flank. He goes close more than once before finally scoring late on, unwrapping a gift from De Bruyne (88' Trossard not rated).

De Ketelaere 7: Looks increasingly comfortable as a target man, playing to his strengths. An attacking playmaker, he is always available to lay the ball off and rarely falters technically. He falls a little short in front of goal, but looks to have found the role in which he can truly flourish.

Doku 7.5: Italy's defenders have no chance of stopping him. He runs at them and beats them, as he does in the move for the 3-1. Whenever he turns on the pace, he leaves everyone behind. On nights like this, he's a genuine top player (90' Godts not rated).

Head coach van Bommel 8: Dominates Italy at home, just as he did in Rome. His team play splendid football, run hard and sacrifice themselves far more than arrogant France showed. With the latest young, hungry additions, the Red Devils' Golden Generation still have a chance in the coming years under the Dutchman's guidance.