The deal was particularly controversial. According to the German newspaper Bild, citing ESPN, Manchester City's management knew of the panel's decision as early as July. The ruling only went public last Friday.

City are said to have arranged Anderson's transfer before the guilty verdict even landed. The reports claim both parties struck the agreement on 2 July, with the official signing on 23 July. Yet the club learned of the guilty verdict before that announcement. They pressed ahead with the deal anyway.

Enzo Fernández, the star man, did not sign until September. The ruling leaked shortly afterwards. Manchester City declined to comment when contacted by ESPN.

The Premier League pointed to "special and confidential proceedings" and offered nothing further. On the pitch, the case has made no dent so far. Enzo Maresca's side have made a perfect start to the season, winning their first five matches in the Premier League and topping the table by three points over defending champions Arsenal.