Serge Gnabry is back in team training with Bayern Munich under Vincent Kompany after a lengthy absence of around 19 weeks, sidelined by an injury to the adductor muscle of his right thigh.

The winger picked up the injury during the final training session before facing Stuttgart in the German league on 18 April. He then spent almost the entire rehabilitation period at the club's facilities.

Bayern beat Stuttgart 5-1 on Friday to open the Bundesliga (2026-2027) campaign, a game Gnabry missed. Today, Monday, the German took part in the full training session, according to confirmation from the German newspaper Bild.

He looked in good spirits, training energetically, throwing himself into the one-on-one duels and moving and shooting sharply.

Even so, he is unlikely to feature in Bayern's next match in the German Cup against Osnabrück, scheduled for Wednesday evening.