Bayern Munich plot £50m Anthony Gordon transfer swoop as Vincent Kompany eyes Newcastle star as perfect competition for Luis Diaz

According to Sky, Bayern have identified Gordon as their “dream candidate” to reinforce the club’s attacking options. The Newcastle winger has impressed scouts in Bavaria following a strong 2025-26 campaign. Gordon joined Newcastle from Everton in January 2023 for more than €45 million (£38m) and has since developed into one of the most dangerous wide players in England. Bayern's recruitment team believes his direct playing style and pace would add a new dimension to their forward line.

Initial discussions have already taken place between Bayern representatives and Gordon’s camp. Kompany is eager to recruit a versatile attacker capable of operating in multiple forward positions, and the England international is viewed as an ideal competitor for Diaz.