Bayern Munich 'already making inquiries' about Josko Gvardiol as ex-star urges Bundesliga champions to sign Man City defender

According to German football legend Lothar Matthaus, Bayern are very much in the hunt for Gvardiol. The 65-year-old pundit suggested that the Bavarian giants are already laying the groundwork for a potential transfer, aiming to bring the defender back to the Bundesliga following his successful stint with RB Leipzig.

"I have a player in mind and I have heard that inquiries are already being made," Matthaus said on Sky. "A former Bundesliga player from Leipzig, currently playing for Manchester City, left-back, can also play in the centre. His name is Gvardiol."

These comments align with reports from TEAMtalk suggesting that Bayern have made initial contact with the 24-year-old's representatives to determine his willingness to move.