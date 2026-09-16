Getty Images Sport
'I’m looking for my best version' - Bayern Munich star Luis Diaz sends defiant message over frustrating goal drought
Diaz addresses uncharacteristic slump in form
Diaz has broken his silence regarding his recent struggle for goals at Bayern Munich, insisting he is close to rediscovering the form that made him a sensation at the Allianz Arena. The 29-year-old Colombian enjoyed a truly remarkable debut campaign in Germany last season, racking up a staggering 26 goals and 23 assists across 51 appearances in all competitions. However, the current 2026-27 season has proven more difficult for the former Liverpool man, who has managed to find the back of the net only once in his first six outings.
Diaz was quick to dismiss suggestions that his motivation has dipped following his initial success in Bavaria. The attacker emphasised that his work ethic remains at the highest possible level, even if the results on the scoresheet have yet to reflect his efforts. "I’ve always said that the desire will never be missing for me. The hunger for more – that will always be my mentality," Diaz told Sky Germany.
"I always want more, I always want to achieve more. No matter what happens – there may be times when I don’t play well, when I don’t score… but I will always give everything I have and do everything for the team, giving 101 percent on the pitch. The rest will come eventually, step by step."
- Getty Images Sport
Searching for the best version of himself
The drought has now extended to four games without a goal for the Colombian, a rare occurrence given his clinical nature since arriving at the club. Diaz is acutely aware of the expectations placed upon him as a leading light in the Bayern attack, but he is focusing on maintaining a positive psychological approach to break the cycle. He believes the tactical foundations are in place and that his overall game remains strong, with only the final touch evading him at present.
"I’m looking for my best version and I’ll find it soon. I believe that goal will come in the next game. So you also have to stay calm, mentally, so that it doesn’t weigh on you. You have to keep working and improving. I know it’s just about finishing my chances. The only thing missing is the finishing, and then everything will be good," Diaz stated confidently.
A special history against Union Berlin
The opportunity to end this barren run comes against 1. FC Union Berlin, an opponent that holds special significance for the winger. Last season, Diaz made a name for himself by scoring a spectacular goal against the capital club—a strike that was eventually voted the 2025 Goal of the Year in Germany. Diaz spoke with great fondness about that particular strike, noting how it represents the pure joy he finds in the game.
"It’s one of the best goals I’ve scored in my career. I don’t know if it’s number one, but it’s between that one and a goal I remember scoring for the national team, which was also an incredible goal. But it’s one of those goals that gives me a lot of joy whenever I see it. Because it reminds me a lot of when I was younger, when I used to play football in the street as a kid. That was a street football goal. And I really enjoy watching that goal," he noted.
- Getty Images Sport
The road ahead for Bayern’s star man
As Bayern prepare for their upcoming fixtures at the Allianz Arena, the pressure will be on Diaz to convert his words into actions. The upcoming match against Union Berlin represents the perfect opportunity for redemption. With the support of the home crowd and a clear mental focus, Diaz is poised to break his drought.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting