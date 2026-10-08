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Bayern Munich face prospect of teenage goalkeeper Leonard Prescott leaving for nothing amid renewal impasse
Contract talks hit major roadblock
Bayern chiefs are facing a race against time to secure Prescott's long-term future before his deal expires in the summer of 2027. According to the Sky podcast "Mia san vier", negotiations have reached an impasse due to the absence of a viable route into senior football. That deadlock has alerted suitors across Germany and Europe, who are already positioning themselves to prise the teenager away on a free transfer.
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Injury crisis fast-tracked senior call-up
The US-born prospect was propelled into the spotlight when Vincent Kompany faced an unprecedented goalkeeping shortage in March 2026. With Manuel Neuer, Sven Ulreich, Jonas Urbig, and Leon Klanac all injured, the shot-stopper, then aged 16, earned a shock spot on the bench against Atalanta in the Champions League. His inclusion required emergency parental and night-work clearance, capping a rapid rise for a teenager who had worked as an Allianz Arena ball boy just two years prior.
Succession planning blocks first-team route
Any breakthrough for the youngster is further complicated by Bayern's succession blueprint, with Urbig firmly earmarked as Neuer's eventual heir. To support the incoming No. 1, club chiefs have reportedly shortlisted Newcastle United veteran Nick Pope, whose contract on Tyneside also runs out in June 2027. Pursuing a 10-cap England international only reinforces the reality that senior openings for academy prospects will remain heavily restricted for the foreseeable future.
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Fitness recovery shapes transfer decision
The Germany Under-17 international remains sidelined while working his way back from a meniscus injury sustained in June. His return to full fitness will heavily dictate his next move, with scouts across Europe keeping close tabs on his recovery ahead of the next transfer window. Bayern now face a critical call: map out a viable pathway with regular loan minutes, or risk seeing a prized academy asset walk away for nothing.
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