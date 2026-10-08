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FC Bayern München v Atalanta BC - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Round of 16 Second LegGetty Images Sport
Adhe Makayasa

Bayern Munich face prospect of teenage goalkeeper Leonard Prescott leaving for nothing amid renewal impasse

Transfers
L. Prescott
Bayern Munich
Bundesliga

Bayern Munich are battling to resolve a contract standoff with teenage goalkeeper Leonard Prescott before his deal runs down in 2027. The German giants are desperate to avoid losing the 17-year-old on a free transfer but face serious resistance as rival suitors circle the shot-stopper over a lack of clear first-team pathways in Bavaria.

  • Contract talks hit major roadblock

    Bayern chiefs are facing a race against time to secure Prescott's long-term future before his deal expires in the summer of 2027. According to the Sky podcast "Mia san vier", negotiations have reached an impasse due to the absence of a viable route into senior football. That deadlock has alerted suitors across Germany and Europe, who are already positioning themselves to prise the teenager away on a free transfer.

  • FC Bayern München v Atalanta BC - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Round of 16 Second LegGetty Images Sport

    Injury crisis fast-tracked senior call-up

    The US-born prospect was propelled into the spotlight when Vincent Kompany faced an unprecedented goalkeeping shortage in March 2026. With Manuel Neuer, Sven Ulreich, Jonas Urbig, and Leon Klanac all injured, the shot-stopper, then aged 16, earned a shock spot on the bench against Atalanta in the Champions League. His inclusion required emergency parental and night-work clearance, capping a rapid rise for a teenager who had worked as an Allianz Arena ball boy just two years prior.

  • Succession planning blocks first-team route

    Any breakthrough for the youngster is further complicated by Bayern's succession blueprint, with Urbig firmly earmarked as Neuer's eventual heir. To support the incoming No. 1, club chiefs have reportedly shortlisted Newcastle United veteran Nick Pope, whose contract on Tyneside also runs out in June 2027. Pursuing a 10-cap England international only reinforces the reality that senior openings for academy prospects will remain heavily restricted for the foreseeable future.

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  • Germany v England - Men's U17 InternationalGetty Images Sport

    Fitness recovery shapes transfer decision

    The Germany Under-17 international remains sidelined while working his way back from a meniscus injury sustained in June. His return to full fitness will heavily dictate his next move, with scouts across Europe keeping close tabs on his recovery ahead of the next transfer window. Bayern now face a critical call: map out a viable pathway with regular loan minutes, or risk seeing a prized academy asset walk away for nothing.

Bundesliga
Augsburg crest
Augsburg
FCA
Bayern Munich crest
Bayern Munich
FCB