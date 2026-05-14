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Bayern Munich hope to talk Newcastle down from £75m Anthony Gordon transfer asking price
Bayern reach personal terms with Gordon
Gordon has emerged as the top priority for Bayern this summer, with the German giants already making significant progress in their pursuit of the England international. Reports suggest that the winger is eager to make the move to the Allianz Arena and has already reached an agreement in principle regarding personal terms.
The move has received full backing from the club's supervisory board, signaling a unified front in their attempt to bring the former Everton man to the Bundesliga. According to BILD's Christian Falk, "The player wants to come to Bayern. Negotiations with Newcastle United have been opened."
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The £75 million valuation hurdle
Despite the player's willingness to join, Newcastle are holding out for a premium fee for one of their most influential attackers. The Magpies are reportedly demanding a figure in the region of £75 million (€86m) to sanction the sale of the 25-year-old, whose current contract at St James' Park runs until 2030.
Negotiation strategy at the Allianz Arena
Bayern are not currently prepared to meet Newcastle's high asking price and are planning to negotiate the fee down significantly. The Bundesliga champions are expected to start the bidding at around £50 million (€60m), hoping to find a compromise with the Premier League outfit in the coming weeks.
The German club’s strategy is clear: they hope to leverage the player's desire to leave to pressure Newcastle into a more favourable deal. Falk added: "Bayern want to start at 60m. They are trying to meet in the middle. The goal is to push the club down on the price."
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Interest from Premier League rivals
While Bayern lead the chase, they are well aware of the competition brewing in England for Gordon's signature. Several of the Premier League's biggest clubs have been monitoring his situation closely following his impressive form since moving to Tyneside in 2023.
The race remains competitive, with Falk noting: "Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool and even [Manchester] City are also said to have an eye on him." Newcastle find themselves in a strong position regarding the length of Gordon's contract, but Bayern remain confident that they can close the gap in valuation to secure their top target.