Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeneß has caused a stir in Germany with his remarks about Jamal Musiala: "With him, we face a dilemma: he has an illness that is not easy to cure, but can be managed with medication. It remains uncertain, however, whether he will ever return to his previous level of performance... Obviously, he continues to receive his salary. But imagine if Bayern decided to call his contract into question, arguing that "what he is capable of doing now is not what is stipulated in the contract".
Bayern Munich, Hoeness’s shocking comments on Jamal Musiala: “The illness is not easily cured, I don’t know if he’ll be the same as before”
What is Musiala suffering from?
Alongside Kane, Musiala is Bayern Munich's highest-paid player. After lengthy and difficult negotiations, he extended his contract until 2030. Bild reports he earns around €25 million a year. He has returned to team training in recent days and should be available again after the international break. Born in 2003, Musiala has a functional neurological disorder that causes episodes of absence.
“Kompany returns in 2–3 weeks”
Then on Kompany: "Kompany's health is a cause of great concern for us, but I don't think it is anything serious. It's treatable. I believe it is a very severe form of untreated flu, which then developed into meningitis. He is always under stress and works twelve hours a day. After the international break, in two or three weeks, he will be back in the dugout."
“Kane feels safe in Germany”
On Kane: "We used to lose many players who went to the Premier League because it was the promised land. Now many more come here from England. And when you talk to Harry, he tells you: 'My family feels safe here, the healthcare system is excellent. I can walk down the street without fear'."
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