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Bayern Munich star Harry Kane to receive his second European Golden Shoe after a record-breaking season
Bayern striker beats Haaland and Mbappe to top prize
Kane has once again proven himself to be the premier marksman in world football, with the Bayern forward set to be presented with the European Golden Shoe award on August 19. The ceremony, which recognizes the continent's most prolific league goalscorer, follows a 2025-26 campaign where the England international found the back of the net with relentless frequency.
The statistics behind Kane’s triumph are staggering, as he finished the Bundesliga season with 36 goals to his name. This tally translated to 72 points in the Golden Shoe standings, allowing him to finish comfortably ahead of Manchester City’s Erling Haaland and Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe, who won this award in the 2024-25 season. This victory marks the second time the former Tottenham man has claimed the trophy, following his initial success during the 2023-24 season. Kane set a record with 61 goals for Bayern across all club competitions in the 2025–26 season.
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Bundesliga leadership praises Kane’s extraordinary consistency
The impact Kane has had on German football since his arrival has been nothing short of transformative. Marc Lenz, the managing director of the Bundesliga, spoke highly of the striker’s influence on both the domestic and international stages.
“Harry Kane has been shaping the Bundesliga and international football for years with performances at an outstanding level. With 36 goals in the Bundesliga last season, he once again demonstrated his exceptional quality and goalscoring instinct. Winning the Golden Shoe for a second time is an extraordinary achievement and underlines his consistency at world-class level," Lenz told the Bundesliga website.
Germany remains the home of Europe’s elite goalscorers
While Kane took the top spot, two other Bundesliga representatives were featured among the elite scorers in Europe. VfB Stuttgart's Deniz Undav finished in an impressive ninth place, while Borussia Dortmund striker Serhou Guirassy occupied the 13th spot in the final rankings.
Kane’s latest achievement ensures that the Bundesliga remains the premier destination for Europe’s most effective strikers. The history of the Golden Shoe is deeply intertwined with German football, and Kane is now following in the footsteps of some of the greatest names to ever play the game. Legendary figures such as Gerd Muller and Robert Lewandowski previously won the Golden Shoe while playing in Germany’s top flight, setting a high standard that Kane has now met.
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Continuing the successful partnership with Bayern
As Kane prepares to collect his second Golden Shoe, the focus is already shifting toward what he can achieve in the coming years. The relationship between the player and Bayern appears to be stronger than ever, with reports suggesting that both parties are eager to continue their successful partnership. Kane will be offered a new three-year deal, which will run until a month before he is due to turn 36 years old.
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