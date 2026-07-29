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Ahmad Salah

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Bayern Munich close the transfer window: the number 11 question settles Olise's future

Transfers
M. Olise
A. Davies
N. Brown
France
Canada
Germany

Three players on the exit list: Davies' situation decided

Bayern Munich have closed the summer transfer window, settling for the signings of Morocco's Ismaïl Saibari, young German Nathaniel Brown and Senegal's Bara Saboko Ndiaye.

The Bavarian club also drew a line under weeks of rumours swirling around two of their biggest stars, Michael Olise and Alphonso Davies.

Sporting director Max Eberl confirmed the club had wrapped up their summer business for good. He spoke at the press conference to unveil new arrival Nathaniel Brown.

All told, Bayern spent just over 100 million euros this summer to land Saibari, Brown and Ndiaye.

  • Reasons for signing Brown

    Eberl said: "I was smiling every time I read the transfer rumours this summer. We wrapped up the deals for Nathaniel Brown and Ismael Sibari very quickly, and I thought it was clear that we had finished our signings. I was smiling at the names being linked with us, as these rumours are 0% true."

    The sporting director explained why Bayern moved for Brown: "Nathaniel (Brown) comes from the city of Amberg in Bavaria. During the World Cup, we saw clearly what he can offer. He has developed enormously at Eintracht Frankfurt, and he has a high intelligence in reading the game. The future lies ahead of him, and when the opportunity arose to sign him we had to seize it. He is a remarkably versatile player."

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  • Alphonso Davies to leave? A decisive response

    Eberl, by contrast, completely ruled out any Alphonso Davies exit this window. The Canadian's physical problems during his country's World Cup campaign had fuelled talk that the Bavarians were lining up Germany international Nathaniel Brown as a replacement.

    He said: "I can confirm that a transfer for Alphonso Davies is ruled out. Konrad Laimer and Josip Stanisic have covered the left-back position when needed, and with Luis Diaz, Arijon Ibrahimovic, Nathaniel Brown and Davies, we have enough options on the left side."

    The Bayern chief also confirmed earlier reports that the club had abandoned their original plan to sign a new left winger. "We initially wanted to strengthen the left side offensively, but we did not do so. We have become more flexible thanks to Ismael Saibari and Brown," he explained.

    Read also: The wound of the weakest link in Morocco's project: Lekjaa sounds the alarm

  • Rumours surrounding Oulisi: three players on the departure list

    The Bayern Munich official also addressed reports linking Michael Olise with Real Madrid, insisting the player has no intention of leaving.

    He said: "We stayed in contact with Michael throughout the World Cup. We asked him if he wanted to wear the number 11 shirt as he does with his national team, but he preferred to keep the number 17. The rumours continued, but they have no basis in truth. He will return normally after his holiday, and we are very happy to have a player like him."

    Eberl also made clear that Portugal's Joao Palhinha has no place in the club's plans for the new season, along with Sacha Boey and Bryan Zaragoza. The stance follows contrasting statements from Eberl and the player after Bayern's defeat to Wehen Wiesbaden in their first pre-season friendly.

    He concluded: "We have three players who are open to leaving. They have no future with Bayern. And if they decide to stay, it will be difficult, because we do not include them in our plans and they will have no role with the team. This applies to Sacha Boey, Joao Palhinha and Bryan Zaragoza."

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