The Bayern Munich official also addressed reports linking Michael Olise with Real Madrid, insisting the player has no intention of leaving.
He said: "We stayed in contact with Michael throughout the World Cup. We asked him if he wanted to wear the number 11 shirt as he does with his national team, but he preferred to keep the number 17. The rumours continued, but they have no basis in truth. He will return normally after his holiday, and we are very happy to have a player like him."
Eberl also made clear that Portugal's Joao Palhinha has no place in the club's plans for the new season, along with Sacha Boey and Bryan Zaragoza. The stance follows contrasting statements from Eberl and the player after Bayern's defeat to Wehen Wiesbaden in their first pre-season friendly.
He concluded: "We have three players who are open to leaving. They have no future with Bayern. And if they decide to stay, it will be difficult, because we do not include them in our plans and they will have no role with the team. This applies to Sacha Boey, Joao Palhinha and Bryan Zaragoza."
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