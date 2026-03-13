'It's going too well!' - Bayern Munich hailed as 'the best team in Europe' as club legend talks up Harry Kane & Co's Champions League title hopes

Despite the 6-1 thrashing of Atalanta, Kahn remains a "fan of challenges" and worries that the path has been too smooth for the current squad. "The only thing – and I'm always a fan of challenges – is that everything is going too well for me at the moment. Almost a touch too well; it's going like clockwork," he warned. While he stopped short of guaranteeing a trophy, his verdict was clear: "I wouldn't go so far as to say that FC Bayern will easily win the Champions League; it's not like that. But at the moment, for me, they are the best team in Europe, the way they're playing football."