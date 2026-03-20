Bayern Munich will beat Real Madrid! Harry Kane & Co tipped to go all the way and win the treble by Germany legend

Bayern secured their place in the last eight with an incredible 10-2 aggregate win over Italian side Atalanta, while Real Madrid cruised past Manchester City 5-1 on aggregate to set up what promises to be one of the ties of the round. Matthaus, Germany's most capped international player of all time and a previous Bayern Munich captain, did not mince his words when suggesting his former club will beat the most successful European team of all time.

"Bayern is the team that is currently performing best in Europe. Not just because of two games, but actually over the entire year. That's why Bayern is also the favourite against Real Madrid for me," he said. It is a bold call given Real Madrid's pedigree in the competition. Los Blancos are 15-time European champions and have eliminated City in each of the last four seasons, with Federico Valverde's stunning hat-trick in the first leg of their last-16 tie an example of just how dangerous Alvaro Arbeloa's side remain, despite their inconsistent form in La Liga.