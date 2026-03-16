Bayern Munich's appeal against Luis Diaz red card shut down despite referee admitting ex-Liverpool star shouldn't have been sent off for diving

The DFB provided a detailed justification for their stance, emphasising that match officials' decisions are generally final unless they are objectively and undeniably incorrect. Oberholz was firm in his statement regarding the criteria for a successful appeal, confirming the referee's change of heart was essentially irrelevant to the legal process. In his official ruling, he stated: "The decisive factor is that the incident constitutes a decision of fact which can only be corrected if it is gravely, clearly and without any doubt objectively incorrect. That is not the case here." Consequently, Diaz will miss the upcoming fixture against Union Berlin.