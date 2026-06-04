Bayern Munich reach agreement to sign €60m Germany left-back ahead of World Cup but hope remains for Arsenal, Man City & Real Madrid

The 22-year-old left-back has enjoyed a meteoric rise at Frankfurt, establishing himself as one of the most exciting young talents in the Bundesliga. His performances have not gone unnoticed; according to Sky Sports, Bayern manager Kompany is personally pushing for the transfer after holding positive discussions with the player. The German record breakers have moved quickly to secure the player's commitment to a move to the Allianz Arena.

Brown, currently in Chicago with the Germany national team preparing for the World Cup and an upcoming friendly against the USA, has reportedly agreed to a long-term contract that would keep him in Munich until 2031. Bayern view him as a modern, versatile asset who can operate as a left-back, right-back, or even further forward as a left winger.