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Rob Norcup

Bayern Munich 2026-27 kit: New home, away, third & goalkeeper jerseys, release dates, shirt leaks & prices

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Everything you need to know about the new Bayern Munich kits for the 2026-27 season.

Classic and retro have dominated the early buzz, as Bayern Munich’s leaked 2026–27 kits spark excitement among fans. It’s hardly surprising for some, with adidas having masterminded Bayern’s kits for over 50 years.

Along with the fans being enthused about the expected return to classic aesthetics, there’s also a major branding change regarding the back of the shirts, with ‘FC Bayern’ being used officially instead of the full ‘FC Bayern Munchen’.

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Note: Important: None of these kits have been officially confirmed by the club or manufacturer yet. All details are based on leaks and early information, so final designs could still change.

  • Bayern Munich 2026-27 home kit, release date & price

    Those Bayern fanatics who were critical about some of the club’s more recent experimental shirt designs will be pleased with the leaked Bayern Munich 2026-27 home kit, which is set to see a return to classic red and gold colours.

    It’s suggested that subtle, dark tonal pinstripes will run through the rich red base to give depth and texture, with gold detailing added on the collar and cuffs. Both the adidas and Telekom sponsor logos are supposedly white, thus creating a standout and clean contrast to the red base.

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    Bayern will be hoping that the use of gold accents is going to prove to be a good luck charm, as they’ve not been used on a home shirt since the legendary 2012-13 treble-winning season.

    As per club tradition, Bayern Munich typically debuts next season's home shirt during their final Bundesliga match of the preceding/current season at the Allianz Arena, which is vs FC Koln on May 16. The kit may also be worn during the DFB-Pokal final (May 23) or the Champions League final (May 30), if they qualify.

    While official 2026-27 pricing is still pending, current premium Adidas kits range between €90 - €100 for replicas and €135 - €150 for the authentic (player) version.

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  • Bayern Munich 2026-27 away kit, release date & price

    Retro revellers will be particularly over the moon or überglücklich with the expected Bayern Munich 2026-27 away kit.

    The proposed away kit is predominantly white, with navy and red as secondary colours, and is likely to feature the return of the iconic Adidas Trefoil and the classic Bayern e.V. logo for a heritage look. The classic Bayern e.V. crest (first used in 1966) is appearing on a kit for the first time in nearly 25 years.

    Fans are set to be able to get their hands on Bayern’s away kit from late July, following the World Cup, with the replica shirt estimated to cost from €100 upwards.

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  • Bayern Munich 2026-27 third kit, release date & price

    Bayern Munich are expected to maintain the predominant colour scheme formula of red (home), light (away), dark (third).

    Leaks of the 2026-27 third kit seem to show a dark anthracite or navy base, combined with striking red accents and a brushstroke pattern. It’s suggested that the standard adidas ‘Performance’ logo rather than the Trefoil will be used.

    Bayern’s new third kit could be on the shelves around August, with the replica jersey available from around €105 and €140 for the authentic (player) version.

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