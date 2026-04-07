Bayern legend taunts Real Madrid: ‘Only Barcelona can match us’

Just hours before the high-octane clash between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals, German football legend Lothar Matthäus made an intriguing comparison that brought Barcelona into the mix.

According to Matthäus, Barcelona are currently the only team capable of matching Bayern Munich’s fierce attacking rhythm.

He heaped praise on the Bavarian front line comprising Luis Díaz, Michael Olise, Jamal Musiala, Serge Gnabry and Harry Kane, noting that they operate with the precision of a “Swiss watch”.

At the same time, Matheus issued clear and firm warnings to the Bayern players and manager Vincent Kompany.