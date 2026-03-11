Goal.com
Live
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
GFX Kasper Hjulmand Nicolas Jover Getty/GOAL
Khaled Mahmoud

How did we do?! Bayer Leverkusen boss approaches Arsenal set-piece coach after German side score from corner in Champions League clash

Bayer Leverkusen managed to surprise Arsenal using the London side's own special weapon, scoring from a corner kick in the match held Wednesday evening. The header prompted Leverkusen manager Kasper Hjulmand to share a notable moment with Arsenal’s set-piece coach as the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 ended in a 1-1 draw at the BayArena.

  • Arsenal’s set-piece supremacy

    Arsenal have established themselves as one of the most prolific teams this season in scoring from dead ball situations. The Gunners reached a milestone of 16 corner-kick goals in the Premier League after netting a brace from set-pieces in their victory against Chelsea earlier this month, equalling the record for the most goals scored from corners in a single Premier League season.

    • Advertisement

  • Beating Arsenal at their own game

    They were on the receiving end of such efficiency on Wednesday, however, as Leverkusen opened the scoring in the 46th minute through a Robert Andrich header, while Kai Havertz rescued a draw for Arsenal with a clinical penalty in the 89th minute.

    Following Leverkusen's opener, cameras caught Leverkusen boss Hjulmand speaking to Arsenal’s set-piece coach on the sidelines, in what appeared to be a moment of pride for the Danish manager after his team successfully struck using Arsenal’s signature strength.

  • Winning beyond beauty

    Arsenal's strength in set-piece situations has resulted in criticism from many fans and pundits, with some claiming their playing style is "boring". However, Gunners star Piero Hincapie defended their strategy in the buildup to the game. "We pay attention to the details. Our set-piece strength is talked about all over Europe. That’s the result of daily training with our set-piece coach, Nico Jover," Hincapie stated. He added, "That sounds annoying, but the results mean that every one of us is eager to score from a corner or a free kick.

    "The most important thing for me is that we are successful and don’t do anything illegal in the process. You can’t always win beautifully."

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Bayer 04 Leverkusen v Arsenal FC - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Round of 16 First LegGetty Images Sport

    All eyes on the Emirates return

    Arsenal are now preparing to host Bayer Leverkusen in the second leg at the Emirates Stadium on March 17. The Gunners hope to secure their spot in the quarter-finals, where the winner will face either Bodø/Glimt or Sporting CP. Mikel Arteta's side are seeking a historic first-ever title in the competition, having previously achieved their best result by reaching the final in 2006.

Bundesliga
Bayer Leverkusen crest
Bayer Leverkusen
B04
Bayern Munich crest
Bayern Munich
FCB
Premier League
Arsenal crest
Arsenal
ARS
Everton crest
Everton
EVE
0